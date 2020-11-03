Luis Troyano, ‘Great British Bake Off’ Contestant, Dies at 48
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Luis Troyano, a “Great British Bake Off'” contestant who was the competition’s 2014 runnerup, died last week following a battle with esophageal cancer. He was 48.
“Sadly, my lovely client lost his brave fight against Oesophageal cancer last week,” Troyano’s representative, Anne Kibel, said in a statement tweeted Tuesday. “A fantastic man with a love of baking that saw him get to the finals of GBBO, write a wonderful book, Bake It Great and do so much more. Always in our thoughts.”
“We are deeply saddened to hear that Luis Troyano has passed away,” the “Great British Bake Off” show account tweeted Tuesday. “It was a huge honour and pleasure to have him in the Bake Off Tent for Series Five. Our condolences and thoughts go out to his friends and family.”
*Also Read:* Matt Lucas Replaces Sandi Toksvig as 'Great British Bake Off' Co-Host
Representatives for Channel 4, which airs “The Great British Bake Off” in the U.K., did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for further comment.
More to come…
We are deeply saddened to hear that Luis Troyano has passed away. It was a huge honour and pleasure to have him in the Bake Off Tent for Series Five. Our condolences and thoughts go out to his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/4gLiNBGaUL
— British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) November 3, 2020
*Related stories from TheWrap:*
Matt Lucas Replaces Sandi Toksvig as 'Great British Bake Off' Co-Host
'The Great British Baking Show': Why You Can't Binge Full Season 10 on Netflix
'The Great British Bake Off' Gets a Trippy Season 10 Teaser, Complete With Cookie Monster Cameo
Luis Troyano, a “Great British Bake Off'” contestant who was the competition’s 2014 runnerup, died last week following a battle with esophageal cancer. He was 48.
“Sadly, my lovely client lost his brave fight against Oesophageal cancer last week,” Troyano’s representative, Anne Kibel, said in a statement tweeted Tuesday. “A fantastic man with a love of baking that saw him get to the finals of GBBO, write a wonderful book, Bake It Great and do so much more. Always in our thoughts.”
“We are deeply saddened to hear that Luis Troyano has passed away,” the “Great British Bake Off” show account tweeted Tuesday. “It was a huge honour and pleasure to have him in the Bake Off Tent for Series Five. Our condolences and thoughts go out to his friends and family.”
*Also Read:* Matt Lucas Replaces Sandi Toksvig as 'Great British Bake Off' Co-Host
Representatives for Channel 4, which airs “The Great British Bake Off” in the U.K., did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for further comment.
More to come…
We are deeply saddened to hear that Luis Troyano has passed away. It was a huge honour and pleasure to have him in the Bake Off Tent for Series Five. Our condolences and thoughts go out to his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/4gLiNBGaUL
— British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) November 3, 2020
*Related stories from TheWrap:*
Matt Lucas Replaces Sandi Toksvig as 'Great British Bake Off' Co-Host
'The Great British Baking Show': Why You Can't Binge Full Season 10 on Netflix
'The Great British Bake Off' Gets a Trippy Season 10 Teaser, Complete With Cookie Monster Cameo
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this