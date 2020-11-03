Global  
 

Kamala Harris makes Election Day stop in Michigan

CBS News Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris stopped in Southfield, Michigan, on Election Day for a Get Out the Vote event as she and Joe Biden focused on winning back the state from President Trump. "We got all day to get this done," she said. Watch her remarks.
