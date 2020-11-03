Kamala Harris makes Election Day stop in Michigan

US Elections: Prayers organized in Kamala Harris’ ancestral village for her win



As millions of US citizens queue up to vote for their next President and his deputy, the people of Thulasenthirapuram in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday prayed for the success of Kamala Harris, Democratic Vice-Presidential nominee, who has a connect to this small village. Posters were put up in many parts of the village in Tiruvarur district in the state wishing Harris success, with locals holding special prayers seeking divine intervention. Special prayers, attended by the villagers, were held at the local Dharmasastha temple for Harris. The village had greeted with much joy, the 55 year- old California senator's nomination as the vice presidential candidate earlier by Biden.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:43 Published now