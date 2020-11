Iowa 2020 election results

State in the Midwestern region of the United States of America

Iowa State in the Midwestern region of the United States of America

Key states to watch include not only perennial toss-ups but also states Trump won solidly four years ago, including Georgia, Iowa, Ohio and Texas.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) β€” Six years after Iowa voters overwhelmingly elected her to the U.S. Senate, Republican Joni Ernst faces a tough challenge from Democrat..

A surge in coronavirus cases across the country, including in key presidential battleground states, is creating mounting health and logistical concerns for..

Which state in the USA is the worst at wearing masks in public?



A new poll of 100 people from each state asked respondents about their mask usage amid the COVID-19 pandemic and found some rather interesting data.According to the results, people from Wyoming and.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:11 Published 1 day ago

Race for Congress in Iowa - Axne vs. Young



Two years ago, political newcomer Cindy Axne, a Democrat, was able to narrowly defeat Republican incumbent David Young for a seat in congress, representing southwest Iowa in the House of.. Credit: KMTV Action 3 News Duration: 02:54 Published 5 days ago