Republican Carlos Gimenez Beats Democratic Incumbent Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell In Race For 26th Congressional District
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
With 92 percent of the votes counted, Republican Carlos Gimenez was leading the race over Democratic incumbent Representative Debbie Mucarsel-Powell for 26th Congressional District.
