Republican Carlos Gimenez Beats Democratic Incumbent Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell In Race For 26th Congressional District

cbs4.com Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
With 92 percent of the votes counted, Republican Carlos Gimenez was leading the race over Democratic incumbent Representative Debbie Mucarsel-Powell for 26th Congressional District.
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Carlos Gimenez Elected To Congress

Carlos Gimenez Elected To Congress 01:58

 CBS4's Mike Cugno reports on his victory over Democratic incumbent Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

