QAnon Supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Headed to Congress

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s victory in Georgia underscores an uncomfortable truth for Republicans: The 2020 election brought QAnon into their party.
