Uber, Lyft win battle in California vote on how to classify drivers

CBS News Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
After $200 million ad campaign, voters backed Proposition 22, which lets the companies keep drivers as independent contractors, not employees.
News video: Californians vote on future of gig workers

Californians vote on future of gig workers 01:41

 Trend-setting California votes on the future of the gig economy on Tuesday, deciding whether to back a ballot proposal by Uber and its allies that would cement app-based food delivery and ride-hail drivers' status as independent contractors, not employees. Fred Katayama reports.

