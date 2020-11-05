Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ballot counting continues in Arizona as Biden's lead over Trump tightens

CBS News Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Arizona's biggest county is still counting ballots at the Maricopa County recorder's office, where protesters gathered outside. Joe Biden's narrow lead over President Trump is tightening. CBS News correspondent Jamie Yuccas joined CBSN from Maricopa County with more on the drive to finish counting the ballots.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: US Presidential Polls 2020: Donald Trump claims victory, says 'will go to SC' | Oneindia News

US Presidential Polls 2020: Donald Trump claims victory, says 'will go to SC' | Oneindia News 01:31

 As all eyes remains fixed on who will win the nail-biting US Presidential Polls 2020, US President Donald Trump claimed early Wednesday that he had already won the US election and, accusing rival Joe Biden's Democrats of fraud, declared that he would go to the Supreme Court to dispute the counting of...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Arizona Arizona State in the southwestern United States

Arizona secretary of state responds to potential Trump challenge

 "Quite honestly there's no legal ground for us to stop counting ballots," Hobbs said on "CBS This Morning."
CBS News

Perdue hopes to hold off Ossoff in Georgia Senate race as results show possibility of runoff

 Democrats have flipped two Senate seats – in Arizona and Colorado – but lost one seat in Alabama.
USATODAY.com

Arizona secretary of state gives update on state's vote count

 Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs joins "CBS This Morning" to give an update on the state's efforts to count all votes.
CBS News
Biden lead shrinks in Arizona, Nevada [Video]

Biden lead shrinks in Arizona, Nevada

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:24Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Georgia solidifies its swing-state status thanks, in part, to Stacey Abrams

 With 60,000 ballots left to count in Georgia, the race between Trump and Biden is too close to call. Many say Democrats have Stacey Abrams to thank.
USATODAY.com

Election challenges live updates: Trump announces lawsuit in Nevada; claims over vote counting in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia pending

 As the race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden continues to narrow, the next battleground looks to be the courtroom. Latest news.
USATODAY.com

U.S. will have "better sense" of Pennsylvania vote tally today

 Winning Pennsylvania would carry former Vice President Joe Biden past the finish line in the race for the White House.
CBS News

NC voters worry as election hangs in balance

 Vote counting continues in North Carolina where President Donald Trump holds a slight lead over Joe Biden. In the Tar Heel state, voters worry what drawn out..
USATODAY.com

Maricopa County, Arizona Maricopa County, Arizona County in Arizona

Pro-President Trump protesters rally outside Arizona ballot counting facility

 Tensions were high outside the Maricopa County recorder's office on Wednesday as officials continued to tabulate the results from the presidential election...
CBS News

Trump and Biden campaigns make final push in Arizona

 CBS News campaign reporter Alex Tin joined "Red and Blue" to discuss the final messages from the Trump and Biden campaigns in Arizona, plus why Maricopa County..
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Twitter restricts yet another Trump tweet for making up election rules

 Illustration by Alex Castro

Twitter has taken action against another tweet from President Donald Trump, this time falsely claiming that votes arriving..
The Verge
Trump 'does not have the authority to interfere' US election vote, says expert [Video]

Trump 'does not have the authority to interfere' US election vote, says expert

Dan Wood is a professor of political science at Texas A&M university. He says The Founders Fathers created the system at the Constitutional Convention in 1787 as they did not trust democracy or the people to choose the right president.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 03:52Published

Lil Pump Visits Doc Antle's Zoo, Hangs with Tigers After Stumping for Trump

 Love him or hate him, politically ... Lil Pump is having a blast right now, and hung out with some exotic animals to top it off -- which might add to his hate..
TMZ.com

Related videos from verified sources

Pro-Trump crowd gathers outside key vote-counting facility in Arizona as ballot counting continues [Video]

Pro-Trump crowd gathers outside key vote-counting facility in Arizona as ballot counting continues

A crowd of pro-Trump protesters has gathered outside a key vote-counting facility in Arizona as counting continues.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published
Joe Biden ahead, Donald Trump sues in 3 states & more news | Oneindia News [Video]

Joe Biden ahead, Donald Trump sues in 3 states & more news | Oneindia News

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, Donald Trump seeks re-counting as key states still count votes; Republic TV promoter Arnab Goswami sent to 14-day judicial custody,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:24Published
Vote Count 2020: Trump Looks At Heading To Court In Battleground States [Video]

Vote Count 2020: Trump Looks At Heading To Court In Battleground States

A day after falsely claiming victory in the presidential election and after Joe Biden took a lead in the Electoral College, President Donald Trump's campaign has announced it was going to court in..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:55Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump or Biden, 'both are worse' for Russia

 The counting of votes in the US presidential election continues. It is believed that the next President of the United States will be Joseph Biden. Donald Trump...
PRAVDA

US Election 2020: The Trump White House has gone awfully quiet. Here's why...

 With just five states left to be called in the US presidential elections, there's an uneasy kind of quiet at the White House. Sometime around 5.30 pm on November...
Mid-Day

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris on the brink of history, Donald Trump's son-in-law hunts for lawyers

 Seventeen electoral votes stand between Joe Biden/Kamala Harris and the White House. Or six electoral votes, depending on which version of the numbers you're...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

dubvNOW

🗣️dubvLIVE.com🇺🇲➡️🌎🔊 Lil Pump Visits Doc Antle's Zoo, Hangs with Tigers After Stumping for Trump https://t.co/bYSUx6vZit 23 minutes ago

PowercutMusic

Powercut Music RT @flyingeze: Lil Pump Visits Doc Antle's Zoo, Hangs with Tigers After Stumping for Trump https://t.co/L9BXqHPNT4 #Entertainment 28 minutes ago

Chinaspice

Laura G RT @TMZ: Lil Pump Visits Doc Antle's Zoo, Hangs with Tigers After Stumping for Trump https://t.co/DxRZfJwav0 30 minutes ago

flyingeze

Flying Eze Lil Pump Visits Doc Antle's Zoo, Hangs with Tigers After Stumping for Trump https://t.co/L9BXqHPNT4 #Entertainment 32 minutes ago

Samanth99643919

Samantha Collins Lil Pump Visits Doc Antle's Zoo, Hangs with Tigers After Stumping for Trump https://t.co/R3jVKx6HoN 37 minutes ago

TMZ

TMZ Lil Pump Visits Doc Antle's Zoo, Hangs with Tigers After Stumping for Trump https://t.co/DxRZfJwav0 47 minutes ago