Ballot counting continues in Arizona as Biden's lead over Trump tightens
Arizona's biggest county is still counting ballots at the Maricopa County recorder's office, where protesters gathered outside. Joe Biden's narrow lead over President Trump is tightening. CBS News correspondent Jamie Yuccas joined CBSN from Maricopa County with more on the drive to finish counting the ballots.
