Presidential race tightens as Philadelphia police probe alleged plot to attack convention center

CBS News Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Philadelphia police are looking into an alleged plot to attack the Pennyslvania convention center where votes are being counted. The investigation comes as President Trump's lead over Joe Biden shrank Thursday. Jericka Duncan reports.
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: Philadelphia Continues To Count Mail-In Ballots Inside PA Convention Center

Philadelphia Continues To Count Mail-In Ballots Inside PA Convention Center 02:49

 Jan Carabeo reports.

