Presidential race tightens as Philadelphia police probe alleged plot to attack convention center
Philadelphia police are looking into an alleged plot to attack the Pennyslvania convention center where votes are being counted. The investigation comes as President Trump's lead over Joe Biden shrank Thursday. Jericka Duncan reports.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Philadelphia Largest city in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia probes alleged plot on election venue
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:12Published
Two men detained in Philadelphia as attack threat probedTaken into custody at convention center where votes were being counted after police were alerted to threat of attack by men who drove in from out of state.
CBS News
Election protests across US: Trump, Biden supporters gather in Philadelphia; Facebook shuts down 'Stop the Steal' group; Portland on edgeDozens of demonstrations were planned Thursday in cities across the U.S. as the nation awaited presidential election results.
USATODAY.com
Pennsylvania State in the northeastern United States
Trump's lead narrowing in Pennsylvania
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:36Published
Biden on the BrinkBiden leads in Georgia and Trump’s edge in Pennsylvania evaporates: This is your morning tip sheet.
NYTimes.com
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Georgia in virtual tie with Biden inching slightly past Trump overnightFormer Vice President Joe Biden just barely squeaked past President Trump overnight in Georgia, but the race remains in a virtual tie there with votes still left..
CBS News
Trump campaign attempts to find new legal strategy as Biden leads electoral countPresident Trump has no plans to concede if former Vice President Biden is projected as the winner. The president's legal team is launching lawsuits and trying to..
CBS News
With Biden on brink of winning, Trump makes false claims to sow doubt in electionWith former Vice President Joe Biden on the brink of capturing the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency, President Trump on Thursday made..
CBS News
Iggy Azalea declares 'hate' for Donald Trump and his supporters
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:49Published
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
2020 Election Live Updates: Biden inches ahead in GeorgiaThe race for the presidency is still too close to call.
CBS News
Jericka Duncan American journalist
Trump's lead narrows as Pennsylvania races to count final ballotsPennsylvania's secretary of state said the race there is "very close," and the winner is still not clear. Jericka Duncan reports.
CBS News
Counting of Pennsylvania ballots continues as President Trump sets up challengesPennsylvania election officials are counting the remaining mail-in ballots as both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden see the 20..
CBS News
Surge of mail-in votes slows Pennsylvania ballot countElection workers continue to count ballots around the clock in Pennsylvania. More than a million early votes still need to be counted. Jericka Duncan reports.
CBS News
Trump, Biden hope for large turnout in PennsylvaniaEyes are on the state of Pennsylvania Tuesday as its 20 electoral votes will be critical in the presidential election. Former Vice President Joe Biden maintains..
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources