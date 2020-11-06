Denver voters repealed the city’s pit bull ban. What’s next?

Voter approval of Denver ballot measure 2B called 'monumental'



Voters in the Mile High City have approved a .25 percent sales tax hike, to help fund more housing and services for the homeless. Voters in the Mile High City have approved a .25 percent sales tax.. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 01:48 Published 2 days ago

Woman Moves Into Dog Shelter To Help Pit Bull Mix Who Had Been There Nearly 2 Years



He may be the most patient pit bull in Colorado. After almost two years in the Conour Animal Shelter in southern Colorado, "Drools" the dog has finally found a forever home. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:37 Published 2 days ago