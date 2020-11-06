Global  
 

Denver voters repealed the city’s pit bull ban. What’s next?

Denver Post Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Denver election officials will count remaining ballots for the next few days, but a measure to repeal the city’s pit bull ban has a comfortable enough margin to declare victory and officials are preparing to welcome pit bulls back in city limits.
 Owners will have to get a breed-restricted license in order to have a pit bull as well as some other rules that will need to be followed.

