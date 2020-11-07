CBS News projects Joe Biden the winner of the U.S. presidential election
CBS News projects Joe Biden to be the winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns joined anchor Lana Zak from Philadelphia with how the American people are reacting to the news.
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
President, PM, Sonia congratulate Biden, Harris on US poll winPresident Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi along with other Indian leaders congratulated Joe Biden on his US presidential poll win and said..
IndiaTimes
Celebrities react to Joe Biden's election win
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:59Published
NBC will move Clemson-Notre Dame when President-elect Joe Biden begins speech SaturdayThe President-elect is scheduled to address the nation around 8 p.m. on Saturday.
USATODAY.com
Trump will lose his Twitter ‘public interest’ protections in JanuaryIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
President Donald Trump will lose Twitter privileges he enjoys as a world leader when President-Elect Joe Biden..
The Verge
The future of Congress' relationship with the next presidentWith Joe Biden now projected to be the winner of the presidential election, many questions remain about what his working relationship will look like with..
CBS News
Philadelphia Largest city in Pennsylvania
Two Virginia men arrested near Philadelphia vote-counting facility did not have permits to carry weaponsTwo men were charged after arrests Thursday near the Pennsylvania Convention Center, Philadelphia's ballot-counting facility.
USATODAY.com
US election 2020: Celebrations in Philadelphia at Biden winSupporters of Joe Biden burst into song in Philadelphia, as he wins the race for the White House.
BBC News
Saints' Malcolm Jenkins buys food for election workers counting votes in PhiladelphiaNew Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins bought food for nearly 300 Philadelphia poll workers on Friday.
USATODAY.com
