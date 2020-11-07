Global  
 

CBS News projects Joe Biden the winner of the U.S. presidential election

CBS News Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
CBS News projects Joe Biden to be the winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns joined anchor Lana Zak from Philadelphia with how the American people are reacting to the news.
Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Published
News video: CBS News Projects That Joe Biden Wins Colorado

CBS News Projects That Joe Biden Wins Colorado 00:53

 Voters in the Colorado 2020 general election have chosen Democrat Joe Biden over Republican Donald Trump for president, CBS News projects.

President, PM, Sonia congratulate Biden, Harris on US poll win

 President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi along with other Indian leaders congratulated Joe Biden on his US presidential poll win and said..
IndiaTimes
Celebrities react to Joe Biden's election win [Video]

Celebrities react to Joe Biden's election win

Celebrities react on Twitter to Joe Biden's US presidential election winalongside vice president-elect Kamala Harris.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published

NBC will move Clemson-Notre Dame when President-elect Joe Biden begins speech Saturday

 The President-elect is scheduled to address the nation around 8 p.m. on Saturday.
USATODAY.com

Trump will lose his Twitter ‘public interest’ protections in January

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

President Donald Trump will lose Twitter privileges he enjoys as a world leader when President-Elect Joe Biden..
The Verge

The future of Congress' relationship with the next president

 With Joe Biden now projected to be the winner of the presidential election, many questions remain about what his working relationship will look like with..
CBS News

Two Virginia men arrested near Philadelphia vote-counting facility did not have permits to carry weapons

 Two men were charged after arrests Thursday near the Pennsylvania Convention Center, Philadelphia's ballot-counting facility.
 
USATODAY.com

US election 2020: Celebrations in Philadelphia at Biden win

 Supporters of Joe Biden burst into song in Philadelphia, as he wins the race for the White House.
BBC News

Saints' Malcolm Jenkins buys food for election workers counting votes in Philadelphia

 New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins bought food for nearly 300 Philadelphia poll workers on Friday.
USATODAY.com

As Trump Fumes, The Obamas Congratulate Biden, Harris [Video]

As Trump Fumes, The Obamas Congratulate Biden, Harris

Multiple news outlets have projected that former VP Joe Biden has won the election, and former President Barack Obama is thrilled. According to Business Insider, Obama congratulated president-elect..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:38Published
US election: Joe Biden's win has his supporters dreaming of a brighter future [Video]

US election: Joe Biden's win has his supporters dreaming of a brighter future

"In 2016, we woke up crying," said Lola Faleit, a 26-year-old human resources manager in New York City. "Today we are celebrating."View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:30Published
Chopper 3 Is Over City Hall As People Take To The Streets Following Joe Biden's Projected Win [Video]

Chopper 3 Is Over City Hall As People Take To The Streets Following Joe Biden's Projected Win

Crowds held rallies throughout the city.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 07:35Published

Philadelphia: Trump, Biden supporters outside convention center

 The scene outside the Philadelphia Convention Center as Trump and Biden supporters gather to await news of a winner in the 2020 election.  
Delawareonline Also reported by •NPRJerusalem PostCBS 2

Report: Armed men arrested in Philadelphia were trying to deliver fake ballots

 Two armed Virginia men who were arrested Thursday outside the Philadelphia Convention Center were "coming to deliver a truck full of...
Upworthy Also reported by •IndiaTimesNPRUSATODAY.comJerusalem Post

After Tweetstorm of Election Lies Gets Hidden By Twitter, Trump Announces ‘Big Press Conference’ in Philadelphia

After Tweetstorm of Election Lies Gets Hidden By Twitter, Trump Announces ‘Big Press Conference’ in Philadelphia After a morning spent posting falsehoods about the election that were then hidden by Twitter, President *Donald Trump* announced a "big press conference" in...
Mediaite Also reported by •Upworthy