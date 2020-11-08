Earthquake Rattles Parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island
Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
The quake, which had a preliminary magnitude of 4.0, was also felt in the Long Island Sound, the United States Geological Survey said.
The quake, which had a preliminary magnitude of 4.0, was also felt in the Long Island Sound, the United States Geological Survey said.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Massachusetts State in the northeastern United States
Magnitude 4.0 earthquake rattles Massachusetts and Rhode IslandThe magnitude 4.0 quake struck about 5.5 miles off the coast of Bliss Corner, Massachusetts.
CBS News
President Trump ramps up rhetoric as Joe Biden is projected to winLeading up to the announcement that Joe Biden is projected to win the 2020 presidential election, President Trump ramped up his rhetoric against the election..
CBS News
For a Trump Fan, a Week When Victory Ebbed AwayNick Rocco, a passionate Trump follower in the Democratic bastion of Massachusetts, slowly realized it wasn’t going his way.
NYTimes.com
Coronavirus updates: White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has virus; daily infections soar to record levels; 5 Dodgers test positiveEvening curfew is in effect in Massachusetts, with Denver's order starting Sunday. Trump's chief of staff, Mark Meadows, has COVID-19. The latest news.
USATODAY.com
Rhode Island State in the northeastern United States
Winter threatens 1.4 million U.S. jobs, analysis finds"In the last week we haven't seen anybody sit outside," one Rhode Island restaurant manager laments.
CBS News
U.S. sets new record for coronavirus cases
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:33Published
Voters drop 'Plantations' from Rhode Island's little-known official nameRhode Island voters on Tuesday approved shortening the state's official name, removing the centuries-old phrase "and Providence Plantations."
USATODAY.com
United States Geological Survey Scientific agency of the United States government
Magnitude 7.0 earthquake hits coastal Turkey, Greece, USGS reportsAt least six buildings in Izmir, Turkey have been destroyed. Death toll is not yet known.
USATODAY.com
Long Island Sound A tidal estuary on the east coast of the United States
Related news from verified sources