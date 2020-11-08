Global  
 

Earthquake Rattles Parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island

NYTimes.com Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
The quake, which had a preliminary magnitude of 4.0, was also felt in the Long Island Sound, the United States Geological Survey said.
