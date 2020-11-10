Trump fires Secretary of Defense Mark Esper
President Trump has fired Secretary of Defense Mark Esper. Christopher Miller, the head of the National Counterterrorism Center, has been named as acting secretary. Ben Tracy reports.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Mark Esper 27th United States Secretary of Defense
Trump fires defense secretary as he heads into "lame duck" periodPresident Trump is shaking up his Cabinet by firing Defense Secretary Mark Esper the week after the election. CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe, CBS..
CBS News
Trump fires Defense Secretary Esper
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:26Published
US election: Trump fires Defense Secretary Mark EsperUS President Donald Trump has reportedly fired US Defense Secretary Mark Esper and replaced him with Christopher Miller, the former counterterrorism head. I am..
New Zealand Herald
Donald Trump fires defence secretary Mark EsperMark Esper and President Donald Trump fell out over the use of the military during recent unrest.
BBC News
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
How COVID-19 shaped the 2020 election: It swung some voters to Biden but bolstered Trump with his baseCOVID dominated the news, hobbled the economy and gripped the nation but voters were torn over the response, with a majority backing Biden's approach.
USATODAY.com
Presidential election reveals a deeply divided nationMany of President Trump's strongest supporters in Arizona believe he should keep fighting the results of the election, but a group of Republican college students..
CBS News
Biden begins transition with focus on coronavirus pandemicPresident-elect Joe Biden has assembled his own coronavirus task force, which includes members of both the Obama and Bush administrations, plus Rick Bright, a..
CBS News
2020 Daily Trail Markers: McConnell takes victory lap and backs Trump's refusal to concedeControl of the Senate will not likely be decided until the two Senate runoffs in Georgia take place on January 5.
CBS News
Ben Tracy
Trump goes golfing as Biden projected to win presidential racePresident Trump indicated he has no plans yet to concede the presidential race after Joe Biden was projected to win. Mr. Trump didn't change his plans for the..
CBS News
Trump reportedly angry at allies as path to electoral victory narrowsPresident Trump is reportedly angry and disappointed that his Republican allies are not more forcefully defending him, CBS News' Ben Tracy reports, as the..
CBS News
Trump campaign attempts to find new legal strategy as Biden leads electoral countPresident Trump has no plans to concede if former Vice President Biden is projected as the winner. The president's legal team is launching lawsuits and trying to..
CBS News
Trump campaign mounts legal challenges as vote count continuesThe Trump campaign is filing legal challenges as the vote count continues in key battleground states. CBS News White House correspondent Ben Tracy joined CBSN to..
CBS News
National Counterterrorism Center U.S. government organization responsible for national and international counterterrorism efforts
