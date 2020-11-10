Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump fires Secretary of Defense Mark Esper

CBS News Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
President Trump has fired Secretary of Defense Mark Esper. Christopher Miller, the head of the National Counterterrorism Center, has been named as acting secretary. Ben Tracy reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Defense Secretary Mark 'Don't Call Me Yesper' Esper On His Way Out

Defense Secretary Mark 'Don't Call Me Yesper' Esper On His Way Out 00:39

 Just days before being canned by President Donald Trump, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper denied serving as the president's yes-man in the Pentagon. According to Business Insider, Esper told the Military Times he challenges the president more than any other Cabinet-level leader. President Donald Trump...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mark Esper Mark Esper 27th United States Secretary of Defense

Trump fires defense secretary as he heads into "lame duck" period

 President Trump is shaking up his Cabinet by firing Defense Secretary Mark Esper the week after the election. CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe, CBS..
CBS News
Trump fires Defense Secretary Esper [Video]

Trump fires Defense Secretary Esper

Trump and Secretary Mark Esper had clashed in recent months, most notably over Trump's threat to use active duty troops to suppress street protests over racial injustice in the United States during the summer. This report produced by Jonah Green.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:26Published

US election: Trump fires Defense Secretary Mark Esper

 US President Donald Trump has reportedly fired US Defense Secretary Mark Esper and replaced him with Christopher Miller, the former counterterrorism head. I am..
New Zealand Herald

Donald Trump fires defence secretary Mark Esper

 Mark Esper and President Donald Trump fell out over the use of the military during recent unrest.
BBC News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

How COVID-19 shaped the 2020 election: It swung some voters to Biden but bolstered Trump with his base

 COVID dominated the news, hobbled the economy and gripped the nation but voters were torn over the response, with a majority backing Biden's approach.
USATODAY.com

Presidential election reveals a deeply divided nation

 Many of President Trump's strongest supporters in Arizona believe he should keep fighting the results of the election, but a group of Republican college students..
CBS News

Biden begins transition with focus on coronavirus pandemic

 President-elect Joe Biden has assembled his own coronavirus task force, which includes members of both the Obama and Bush administrations, plus Rick Bright, a..
CBS News

2020 Daily Trail Markers: McConnell takes victory lap and backs Trump's refusal to concede

 Control of the Senate will not likely be decided until the two Senate runoffs in Georgia take place on January 5.
CBS News

Ben Tracy

Trump goes golfing as Biden projected to win presidential race

 President Trump indicated he has no plans yet to concede the presidential race after Joe Biden was projected to win. Mr. Trump didn't change his plans for the..
CBS News

Trump reportedly angry at allies as path to electoral victory narrows

 President Trump is reportedly angry and disappointed that his Republican allies are not more forcefully defending him, CBS News' Ben Tracy reports, as the..
CBS News

Trump campaign attempts to find new legal strategy as Biden leads electoral count

 President Trump has no plans to concede if former Vice President Biden is projected as the winner. The president's legal team is launching lawsuits and trying to..
CBS News

Trump campaign mounts legal challenges as vote count continues

 The Trump campaign is filing legal challenges as the vote count continues in key battleground states. CBS News White House correspondent Ben Tracy joined CBSN to..
CBS News

National Counterterrorism Center National Counterterrorism Center U.S. government organization responsible for national and international counterterrorism efforts

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Lawmakers Slam Trump's 'Childish' 'Reckless' Firing Of His Fifth Defense Secretary [Video]

Lawmakers Slam Trump's 'Childish' 'Reckless' Firing Of His Fifth Defense Secretary

When Defense Secretary Mark Esper was 'terminated' from his position by President Donald Trump on Monday, lawmakers sounded the alarm. Esper, Trump's fifth defense secretary, was replaced with..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published
Foreign Secretary confident US system will find definitive election result [Video]

Foreign Secretary confident US system will find definitive election result

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab speaks about the US election and Donald Trump'sclaims about election fraud.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published
Aiming missiles, drones: How new US pact helps India against China in Ladakh [Video]

Aiming missiles, drones: How new US pact helps India against China in Ladakh

One of the highlights of the latest edition of the India-US 2+2 dialogue was the signing of the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement. The pact, signed during the visit of US Secretaries of State..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 09:01Published

Related news from verified sources

Donald Trump is not expected to ever formally concede

 President Donald Trump never admits defeat. But he faces a stark choice now that Democrat Joe Biden has won the White House: Concede graciously for the sake of...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Just Jared

Robert Reich: Can Biden Heal America When Trump And His Allies Don’t Want It Healed? – OpEd

Robert Reich: Can Biden Heal America When Trump And His Allies Don’t Want It Healed? – OpEd In case you missed the news, Joe Biden was elected president of the United States. With almost all ballots counted, Biden has over 75 million votes and Trump...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •DNA

What Does A Biden Presidency Mean For Europe?

 By Chris Doyle* How will Europe react to President Joe Biden and the end of the Trump era? The stakes for many are high. The relationship with the US remains...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •PRAVDA