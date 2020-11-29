Global  
 

Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller travels to Somalia

Sunday, 29 November 2020
Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller travels to SomaliaWashington DC (UPI) Nov 27, 2020

Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller made a surprise visit to Somalia Friday in the last of a four-country tour as President Donald Trump contemplates a draw down of counterterrorism troops there. Miller, who replaced fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Nov. 9, was making his first trip abroad in the position. The U.S. military has about 700 troops in the country. Miller
