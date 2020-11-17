Pentagon announces troop cuts in Afghanistan, Iraq

Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller announced plans to reduce U.S. troop levels in Iraq and Afghanistan saying it fulfills President Donald Trump's...

CNN’s Brianna Keilar Stunned at Reports of Trump Troop Drawdown: ‘Who Does This? Who Drops Something Like This in the Lap of an Incoming President?’ CNN's *Brianna Keilar* was stunned Monday after the network broke news of the Pentagon being told to plan for an announcement from President *Donald Trump* this...

Mediaite 1 day ago



