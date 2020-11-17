Global  
 

Pentagon announces troop cuts in Afghanistan, Iraq

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller announced plans to reduce U.S. troop levels in Iraq and Afghanistan saying it fulfills President Donald Trump's pledge to bring forces home when conditions were met that kept U.S. and allies safe. (Nov. 17)
 
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Pentagon To Commanders: Get Read To Draw Down

Pentagon To Commanders: Get Read To Draw Down 00:34

 The Pentagon has issued a notice to commanders known as a 'warning order.' According to CNN, officials say it's to begin planning to draw down the number of troops in Afghanistan to 2,500 troops and 2,500 in Iraq by Jan 15. US military commanders expect President Donald Trump to issue a formal order...

Trump Says Defense Secretary Mark Esper Has Been Fired

 In a pair of tweets Monday afternoon, President Donald Trump said he terminated his Secretary of Defense Mark Esper. “I am pleased to announce that Christopher..
Trump hopes U.S. troops home by May from Afghanistan, Iraq -WH [Video]

Trump hopes U.S. troops home by May from Afghanistan, Iraq -WH

White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien said on Tuesday it is President Donald Trump's hope that all U.S. troops will be home from Afghanistan and Iraq by May.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:38Published

Pentagon drawing down troops in Afghanistan

 The move comes days after President Trump replaced his defense secretary.
Covid-19 coronavirus: Medical leaders urge Trump to aid Biden team

 Leaders of the American Hospital Association, American Medical Association and American Nurses Association say the Trump Administration must share critical..
Donald Trump to pull thousands of troops from Iraq, Afghanistan before he leaves office

 Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller on Tuesday confirmed plans to reduce U.S. troop levels in Iraq and Afghanistan, saying the decision is in line with..
Pentagon plans to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, Iraq in Trump's waning days

 The Pentagon announced plans to reduce troops levels to 2,500 in both Afghanistan and Iraq, leaving a residual force in both countries as President Donald Trump..
Pentagon announces troop cuts in Afghanistan, Iraq

 Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller announced plans to reduce U.S. troop levels in Iraq and Afghanistan saying it fulfills President Donald Trump's...
CNN’s Brianna Keilar Stunned at Reports of Trump Troop Drawdown: ‘Who Does This? Who Drops Something Like This in the Lap of an Incoming President?’

 CNN's *Brianna Keilar* was stunned Monday after the network broke news of the Pentagon being told to plan for an announcement from President *Donald Trump* this...
