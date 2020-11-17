Pentagon announces troop cuts in Afghanistan, Iraq
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller announced plans to reduce U.S. troop levels in Iraq and Afghanistan saying it fulfills President Donald Trump's pledge to bring forces home when conditions were met that kept U.S. and allies safe. (Nov. 17)
Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller announced plans to reduce U.S. troop levels in Iraq and Afghanistan saying it fulfills President Donald Trump's pledge to bring forces home when conditions were met that kept U.S. and allies safe. (Nov. 17)
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
United States Department of Defense United States federal executive department
Trump Says Defense Secretary Mark Esper Has Been FiredIn a pair of tweets Monday afternoon, President Donald Trump said he terminated his Secretary of Defense Mark Esper. “I am pleased to announce that Christopher..
WorldNews
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump hopes U.S. troops home by May from Afghanistan, Iraq -WH
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:38Published
Pentagon drawing down troops in AfghanistanThe move comes days after President Trump replaced his defense secretary.
CBS News
Covid-19 coronavirus: Medical leaders urge Trump to aid Biden teamLeaders of the American Hospital Association, American Medical Association and American Nurses Association say the Trump Administration must share critical..
New Zealand Herald
Donald Trump to pull thousands of troops from Iraq, Afghanistan before he leaves officeActing Defense Secretary Christopher Miller on Tuesday confirmed plans to reduce U.S. troop levels in Iraq and Afghanistan, saying the decision is in line with..
New Zealand Herald
Afghanistan Landlocked country in South-Central Asia
Pentagon plans to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, Iraq in Trump's waning daysThe Pentagon announced plans to reduce troops levels to 2,500 in both Afghanistan and Iraq, leaving a residual force in both countries as President Donald Trump..
USATODAY.com
Related news from verified sources