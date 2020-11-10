Global  
 

Supreme Court hears arguments on Affordable Care Act

CBS News Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
The Supreme Court heard arguments today on a Republican challenge to the Affordable Care Act. Harvard Law School professor Alan Jenkins joined CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss the implications of the case.
