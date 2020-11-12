Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cleveland’s Bieber, Cincinnati’s Bauer win Cy Young Awards

Denver Post Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Cleveland Indians ace Shane Bieber was the unanimous winner of the AL Cy Young Award on Wednesday night, and Trevor Bauer became the first player to take home the NL honor for the Cincinnati Reds.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Shane Bieber and Trevor Bauer Win Cy Young Awards

 Bieber, a right-hander for Cleveland, led all major league pitchers in several statistical categories, and Bauer, a right-hander for Cincinnati, wasn’t far...
NYTimes.com

Cleveland's Shane Bieber, Cincinnati's Trevor Bauer win Cy Young Awards

 Cleveland ace Shane Bieber was the unanimous winner of the AL Cy Young Award on Wednesday night, and Trevor Bauer became the first player to take home the NL...
CBC.ca