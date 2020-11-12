Cleveland’s Bieber, Cincinnati’s Bauer win Cy Young Awards
Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Cleveland Indians ace Shane Bieber was the unanimous winner of the AL Cy Young Award on Wednesday night, and Trevor Bauer became the first player to take home the NL honor for the Cincinnati Reds.
