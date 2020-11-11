Ryan Murphy’s New ‘American Horror Story’ Season 10 Poster Gives Fans Something to Chew On (Photo) Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

Ryan Murphy revealed a biting new poster for “American Horror Story” Season 10 late Tuesday on Instagram, giving fans plenty to chew on while they await the new installment’s premiere next year.



Unfortunately, the tease didn’t include the title for the FX anthology’s 10th season, so that piece of the puzzle is still missing.



In the poster, which you can see below, a mouth with fire-engine red lips and very sharp teeth opens wide to get the message “AHS 10 FX” tattooed on its tongue. If you look closely at Murphy’s Instagram post, you’ll see Provincetown, Massachusetts is the location given for where it was uploaded.



Now teeth like that immediately make us think of vampires, however, based on previous clues Murphy has given, it seems that “AHS” Season 10 will have some kind of beach theme to it and the producer previously told TheWrap his idea for the season was “weather-dependent.” So it stands to reason these teeth could belong to a mermaid (not the Disney kind) or a siren.



Filming on “AHS” Season 10 began in October, following FX’s announcement earlier this year that this installment of Murphy’s anthology horror series had been pushed to 2021 due to pandemic-forced delays to the show’s production timeline.



Franchise newcomer Macaulay Culkin is set to star in the new installment alongside Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock.



“American Horror Story” has been renewed through Season 13 at FX, with an upcoming episodic anthology spinoff, “American Horror Stories,” ordered to series at FX on Hulu.





View this post on Instagram



A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Nov 10, 2020 at 7:23pm PST







