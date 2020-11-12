Global  
 

Tampa Bay warned of potentially deadly flooding as Eta hits land

CBS News Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
National Hurricane Center says the season's 28th named storm made landfall early Thursday near Cedar Key, Florida.
News video: Eta brings lots of flooding in the Tampa Bay area

Eta regains hurricane strength as Florida braces for second hit

 Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center in Miami issued a hurricane watch for a 120-mile stretch that includes Tampa and St. Petersburg.
CBS News
