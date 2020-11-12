Ratings: CMA Awards on ABC Edge NBC’s ‘One Chicago’ Lineup – but Not Fox’s ‘Masked Singer’ Thursday, 12 November 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

“The Masked Singer” slipped slightly in TV ratings this week, but Fox still topped the competition in the key adults 18-49 demographic.



In total viewers, however, primetime went to NBC’s “One Chicago” season premieres. ABC’s CMA Awards finished in a close second place in both main Nielsen metrics.



CBS’ “S.W.A.T.” Season 4 premiere got buried under a pile of other broadcast shows last night.



*Also Read:* Ratings: Tayshia Adams' 1st Full 'Bachelorette' Episode Rises 23% From Clare Crawley's Season Premiere



Fox was first in ratings with a 1.2 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic, but third in total viewers with an average of 4.6 million, according to preliminary numbers. “The Masked Singer” at 8 p.m. posted a 1.5 and 5.8 million viewers. “I Can See Your Voice” at 9 had a 0.9 and 3.4 million viewers.



ABC was second in ratings with a 1.1 and in viewers with 6.8 million. Those were the 8-11 averages of the 54th CMAs.



NBC was third in ratings with a 1.0 and first in viewers with 7 million. The “Chicago Med” Season 6 premiere at 8 landed a 1.1 and 7.6 million viewers. At 9, the “Chicago Fire” Season 9 premiere landed a 1.0 and 7 million viewers. The “Chicago PD” Season 8 premiere at 10 drew a 0.9 and 6.3 million viewers.



*Also Read:* Ratings: 'Dancing With the Stars' Improves With AJ McLean Elimination



CBS was fourth in ratings with a 0.5 and in viewers with 2.9 million. “The Amazing Race” from 8 to 10 averaged a 0.6 and 3.6 million viewers. At 10, the “S.W.A.T.” Season 4 start settled for a 0.4 and 2.6 million viewers.



