Ratings: CMA Awards on ABC Edge NBC’s ‘One Chicago’ Lineup – but Not Fox’s ‘Masked Singer’
Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
“The Masked Singer” slipped slightly in TV ratings this week, but Fox still topped the competition in the key adults 18-49 demographic.
In total viewers, however, primetime went to NBC’s “One Chicago” season premieres. ABC’s CMA Awards finished in a close second place in both main Nielsen metrics.
CBS’ “S.W.A.T.” Season 4 premiere got buried under a pile of other broadcast shows last night.
Fox was first in ratings with a 1.2 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic, but third in total viewers with an average of 4.6 million, according to preliminary numbers. “The Masked Singer” at 8 p.m. posted a 1.5 and 5.8 million viewers. “I Can See Your Voice” at 9 had a 0.9 and 3.4 million viewers.
ABC was second in ratings with a 1.1 and in viewers with 6.8 million. Those were the 8-11 averages of the 54th CMAs.
NBC was third in ratings with a 1.0 and first in viewers with 7 million. The “Chicago Med” Season 6 premiere at 8 landed a 1.1 and 7.6 million viewers. At 9, the “Chicago Fire” Season 9 premiere landed a 1.0 and 7 million viewers. The “Chicago PD” Season 8 premiere at 10 drew a 0.9 and 6.3 million viewers.
CBS was fourth in ratings with a 0.5 and in viewers with 2.9 million. “The Amazing Race” from 8 to 10 averaged a 0.6 and 3.6 million viewers. At 10, the “S.W.A.T.” Season 4 start settled for a 0.4 and 2.6 million viewers.
