Pelosi urges GOP to stop political 'charade'

USATODAY.com Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is urging Republicans to stop the "charade" of President Donald Trump's reelection, as the coronavirus sweeps through the United States. Pelosi says without leadership, the COVID crisis will further "spiral." (Nov. 13)
 
Nancy Pelosi 52nd Speaker of the United States House of Representatives

'It's not safe': States step in as COVID-19 surges [Video]

'It's not safe': States step in as COVID-19 surges

[NFA] State governors across the United States were more forceful in their warnings, telling residents it was not safe to go out, as COVID-19 infections soared to new records. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Duration: 02:49Published

Pelosi says GOP "refusing to accept reality" of Biden victory

 Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer condemned Republicans for not acting on coronavirus.
CBS News

Democrats prepare for Biden despite Trump lawsuits

 Democrats are gearing up for a new president despite President Trump's ongoing lawsuits in several battleground states. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's former chief..
CBS News

Hakeem Jeffries Wants Democrats to Take a Deep Breath

 The No. 5 House Democrat plans to announce he is running for another term in his post, as he and a new generation of leaders look to a future after Speaker Nancy..
NYTimes.com

Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Obama says he's 'troubled' Republicans are backing Trump in his refusal to concede to Biden

 Barack Obama says Donald Trump's refusal to concede and Republicans' support of his grievances over the outcome are causing "damage" to the nation.
USATODAY.com

Biden to push for new coronavirus stimulus deal as cases spike

 President-elect Joe Biden is set to tackle the next stimulus bill as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations rise across the country. However, he's facing major..
CBS News

Cindy McCain on President-elect Biden's transition and GOP reaction

 Cindy McCain is a member of the Biden transition advisory board. Senator John McCain's widow was one of the highest profile Republicans to endorse Joe Biden. She..
CBS News

Obama speaks on transition to Biden administration, says Republican opposition does damage

 Former President Barack Obama is speaking to CBS News' Gayle King and Scott Pelley in his first television interviews after the 2020 election and before the..
CBS News

Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Fauci sees no reason to quit Trump now [Video]

Fauci sees no reason to quit Trump now

Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci says he sees no reason to quit to join President-elect Joe Biden's team when there is so much to do now to fight the surging pandemic.

Duration: 01:42Published

"There's no precedent" for Trump's election lawsuits, law professor says

 Lawyers for the Trump campaign have asked a judge to halt Pennsylvania's election results certification, despite there being no meaningful evidence of voting..
CBS News

'Abuse of the rule of law': 1,000 ex-judges, legal experts slam Trump's false claims of voter fraud

 "Court challenges ... must be based on facts, on evidence," says the letter from 1,000 attorneys, including retired federal and state judges, state attorneys..
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Watch: COVID norms take backseat during Diwali shopping in Madurai [Video]

Watch: COVID norms take backseat during Diwali shopping in Madurai

People thronged to a market in Madurai's Vilakkuththun to make purchases, ahead of Diwali. It seems that Diwali celebrations and preparations shadowed COVID-19 and people forgot to follow COVID SOPs. Tamil Nadu has 18,395 active cases and recorded 11,440 deaths due to COVID-19 till date.

Duration: 01:19Published

Justice Samuel Alito Says COVID Has Severely Restricted Freedoms, We're Ruled by Scientists

 Justice Samuel Alito says it's an "indisputable statement of fact" that the restrictions to our individual liberties have never been as severe or prolonged as..
TMZ.com
Sporty UAE staycations prove a hit amidst COVID-19 travel restrictions [Video]

Sporty UAE staycations prove a hit amidst COVID-19 travel restrictions

Global tourism, being one of the world’s most important and fastest growing economic sectors, took a hard hit during the COVID-19 pandemic.View on euronews

Duration: 03:06Published

Sen. Pelosi Says She Should Know Tuesday If Stimulus Deal Will Be Passed [Video]

Sen. Pelosi Says She Should Know Tuesday If Stimulus Deal Will Be Passed

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she should know by the end of the day whether the Trump administration will be able to pass a new stimulus deal before the election.

Duration: 00:42Published
Nancy Pelosi calls Wolf Blitzer a GOP 'apologist' during epic on-air spat [Video]

Nancy Pelosi calls Wolf Blitzer a GOP 'apologist' during epic on-air spat

Nancy Pelosi calls Wolf Blitzer a GOP 'apologist' during epic on-air spat

Duration: 00:56Published
Political Analysts Tear Pelosi Apart Over CNN Appearence [Video]

Political Analysts Tear Pelosi Apart Over CNN Appearence

On Monday, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi appeared on CNN to speak to Wold Blitzer. Pelosi is under pressure to accept a $1.8 trillion relief package from Pres. Trump and the Republicans. In fact,..

Duration: 00:36Published

Man who helped Kutch during 2001 earthquake now takes on COVID-19 in district

Man who helped Kutch during 2001 earthquake now takes on COVID-19 in district The COVID-19 pandemic is a new experience for many, but for Dinesh Sanghvi, it has brought back memories of another calamity — the earthquake in Kutch, Gujarat...
Mid-Day

Empower Clinic's Kai Medical Laboratory achieves record coronavirus test processing in October

 Empower Clinics Inc (CSE:CBDT) (OTCQB:EPWCF) (FRA:8EC) announced Friday that its Kai Medical Laboratory (KAI) in Dallas has processed 1,375 coronavirus test...
Proactive Investors

Mumbai records less than 20 COVID-19-related deaths

 The numbers of new COVID-19 infections in Maharashtra dipped on Thursday to around 4,000 taking its total tally up to 17.36 lakh cases while the number of...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Zee News