Tropical Storm Iota, in the Caribbean Sea, is 30th named storm of season
Forecasters say Iota could bring dangerous wind, storm surge and as much as 30 inches of rainfall to Nicaragua and Honduras.
Caribbean Sea A sea of the Atlantic Ocean bounded by North, Central and South America
Nicaragua Country in Central America
Storm Iota: Preparations under way in Honduras and NicaraguaForecasters say Tropical Storm Iota will strengthen to a hurricane as it hits Honduras and Nicaragua.
BBC News
Eta Heads for South FloridaEta, the 28th named storm of the active 2020 hurricane season, was expected to strengthen as it approached the Florida Keys after bringing catastrophic rainfall..
NYTimes.com
Nicaraguans ask for humanitarian aid after the devastation of Hurricane Eta
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
Death and destruction as Storm Eta batters Central AmericaTropical Storm Eta has pushed into Honduras after leaving behind a trail of destruction in Nicaragua, where it made landfall as a Category Four hurricane. Four..
WorldNews
Honduras Country in Central America
Storm Eta triggers flooding, mudslides in Central America
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:55Published
'Everything buried in mud': Hurricane Eta's devastating blow to HondurasAcross a sea of putrid mud a metre or so deep, Marvin Argueta pointed to the remnants of what a week ago was his home on the banks of the Chamelecón River. He..
WorldNews
US forces airlift child from flood-hit Honduran regionRescue efforts continued in Honduras after flooding caused by Hurricane Eta led to devastation across Central America. (Nov. 7)
USATODAY.com
