Tropical Storm Iota, in the Caribbean Sea, is 30th named storm of season

CBS News Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Forecasters say Iota could bring dangerous wind, storm surge and as much as 30 inches of rainfall to Nicaragua and Honduras.
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
News video: Tropical Storm Iota forms in the Caribbean Sea with 40 mph winds

Tropical Storm Iota forms in the Caribbean Sea with 40 mph winds 01:29

 The National Hurricane Season said Friday that Tropical Depression 31 has become Tropical Storm Iota. This is the 30th named storm of the season.

Caribbean Sea Caribbean Sea A sea of the Atlantic Ocean bounded by North, Central and South America


Nicaragua Nicaragua Country in Central America

Storm Iota: Preparations under way in Honduras and Nicaragua

 Forecasters say Tropical Storm Iota will strengthen to a hurricane as it hits Honduras and Nicaragua.
BBC News

Eta Heads for South Florida

 Eta, the 28th named storm of the active 2020 hurricane season, was expected to strengthen as it approached the Florida Keys after bringing catastrophic rainfall..
NYTimes.com
Nicaraguans ask for humanitarian aid after the devastation of Hurricane Eta [Video]

Nicaraguans ask for humanitarian aid after the devastation of Hurricane Eta

In Bilwi on Nicaragua's Caribbean coast, local residents inspect severe damaged caused in the area by Hurricane Eta. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Death and destruction as Storm Eta batters Central America

 Tropical Storm Eta has pushed into Honduras after leaving behind a trail of destruction in Nicaragua, where it made landfall as a Category Four hurricane. Four..
WorldNews

Honduras Honduras Country in Central America

Storm Eta triggers flooding, mudslides in Central America [Video]

Storm Eta triggers flooding, mudslides in Central America

A week after Eta swept into region, thousands left homeless with widespread flooding in parts of Honduras.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:55Published

'Everything buried in mud': Hurricane Eta's devastating blow to Honduras

 Across a sea of putrid mud a metre or so deep, Marvin Argueta pointed to the remnants of what a week ago was his home on the banks of the Chamelecón River. He..
WorldNews

US forces airlift child from flood-hit Honduran region

 Rescue efforts continued in Honduras after flooding caused by Hurricane Eta led to devastation across Central America. (Nov. 7)
 
USATODAY.com

Tropical Storm Iota forms in the Caribbean Sea [Video]

Tropical Storm Iota forms in the Caribbean Sea

The unrelenting hurricane season is showing no signs of letting up.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:16Published
Tropical Depression 31 forms in the Caribbean Sea, could become Iota [Video]

Tropical Depression 31 forms in the Caribbean Sea, could become Iota

Tropical Depression 31 has formed in the Caribbean Sea and is moving west-southwest at 7 mph.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:19Published
Hurricane Delta floods Jamaica [Video]

Hurricane Delta floods Jamaica

Hurricane Delta brought some rains and flooding to Kingston, Jamaica and surrounding areas October 6, as the storm moved west-northwest over the Carribian Sea towards Yukatan Peninsula.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published