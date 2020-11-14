Global  
 

Tropical storm threatens new chaos for hurricane-hit Nicaragua and Honduras

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Tropical Storm Iota is brewing in the Caribbean Sea, threatening a second tropical strike for Nicaragua and Honduras after they were ransacked by Category 4 Hurricane Eta.
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Published
News video: Tropical Storm Eta's impact on John's Pass

Tropical Storm Eta's impact on John's Pass 01:57

 Just hours after Tropical Storm Eta passed through businesses are already starting to see the impacts on a huge build-up of sand in John's Pass.

