Thursday, 5 November 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Tegucigalpa (AFP) Nov 5, 2020



Tropical Storm Eta pushed into Honduras on Wednesday after leaving behind a trail of destruction in Nicaragua, where it made landfall the day before as a Category Four hurricane. At least four people - two in Nicaragua and two in Honduras - were killed as Eta dumped heavy rain that unleashed widespread flooding and landslides, officials said. The US National Hurricane Center said Wedne