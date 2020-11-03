|
Hurricane Eta Approaching Nicaragua
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Watch VideoHurricane Eta grew from a tropical storm to a Category 4 hurricane in just one day.
The storm is approaching Nicaragua and is likely to become a Category 5 hurricane before landfall Tuesday.
Nicaragua and Honduras have ordered massive evacuations. The storm is expected to bring catastrophic flooding to Central...
