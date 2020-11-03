Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hurricane Eta Approaching Nicaragua

Newsy Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Hurricane Eta Approaching NicaraguaWatch VideoHurricane Eta grew from a tropical storm to a Category 4 hurricane in just one day.

The storm is approaching Nicaragua and is likely to become a Category 5 hurricane before landfall Tuesday.

Nicaragua and Honduras have ordered massive evacuations. The storm is expected to bring catastrophic flooding to Central...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Tracking Hurricane Eta 11/2 6AM

Tracking Hurricane Eta 11/2 6AM 00:26

 Tracking Hurricane Eta 11/2 6AM

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tropical Storm Eta Ties Record For Most Named Storms In A Season [Video]

Tropical Storm Eta Ties Record For Most Named Storms In A Season

Tropical Storm Eta is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane early Monday morning, and additional strengthening is forecast thereafter.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:50Published

Related news from verified sources

Category 4 Hurricane Eta nears Nicaragua landfall and is poised to bring catastrophic damage

 An extremely powerful Hurricane Eta is poised to make landfall in northeastern Nicaragua on Tuesday morning, threatening deadly...
Upworthy

Powerful Hurricane Eta threatens flooding across Central America

 Powerful Hurricane Eta is heading towards Nicaragua’s Caribbean coast with potentially devastating winds.
Belfast Telegraph

Hurricane Eta Nears Nicaragua's Coast As Forecasters Warn Of 'Catastrophic' Flooding

 The Category 4 storm, packing winds of 145 mph, is expected to weaken rapidly as it moves inland, where it is likely to dump torrential rains in the country's...
NPR


Tweets about this

BobbyJohnstonWX

Bobby Johnston While our nation isn't dealing with any major weather events today. Hurricane Eta is approaching Nicaragua's northe… https://t.co/OZQNJXiD1l 11 minutes ago

MichaelM_ATX

Michael M RT @NWSSanAntonio: Here's is a look at Category 4 Hurricane Eta approaching the coast of Nicaragua this morning. Life-threatening storm sur… 1 hour ago

benhaygood

Ben Haygood RT @WeatherBug: Powerful Hurricane #Eta is approaching the #Nicaragua coastline this morning. This Cat 4 #majorhurricane will bring 14- to… 3 hours ago

WXLovinTexan

Coriolis_force RT @iCyclone: Radar shot of intense #Hurricane #ETA's core approaching NE #Nicaragua coast. (Puerto Cabezas marked with star.) Violent core… 3 hours ago

WeatherBug

WeatherBug Powerful Hurricane #Eta is approaching the #Nicaragua coastline this morning. This Cat 4 #majorhurricane will bring… https://t.co/rOPkfkMS7N 3 hours ago

NWSSanAntonio

NWS Austin/San Antonio Here's is a look at Category 4 Hurricane Eta approaching the coast of Nicaragua this morning. Life-threatening stor… https://t.co/ce0KRwvOOT 4 hours ago

XLCChelt

Paul Morris I'm sure others have already said it, but I've just noticed that #Hurricane #Eta had an incredible pressure drop of… https://t.co/4xypIdhQQ4 4 hours ago

Zimmo_Foto

Philipp Reutter RT @TheNimbus: Catastrophic high-end Category-4-#Hurricane #ZETA approaching #Nicaragua. Advisories: https://t.co/MxEVypQpJr https://t.co/F… 5 hours ago