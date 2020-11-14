Kalbajar residents burn homes before Azerbaijan handover
Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Residents of Kalbajar region of Nagorno-Karabakh were burning their houses before leaving the region that on Sunday will be transferred under the control of Azerbaijan. (Nov. 14)
