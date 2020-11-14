Global  
 

Kalbajar residents burn homes before Azerbaijan handover

USATODAY.com Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Residents of Kalbajar region of Nagorno-Karabakh were burning their houses before leaving the region that on Sunday will be transferred under the control of Azerbaijan. (Nov. 14)
 
Ethnic Armenian villagers burn houses before Azerbaijan takeover [Video]

Ethnic Armenian villagers burn houses before Azerbaijan takeover

First handover of land held by ethnic Armenians to Azerbajian is expected to happen on Sunday under deal which ended six weeks of fighting.

Nagorno-Karabakh: Ethnic Armenians set fire to their homes rather than hand them to Azerbaijan [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh: Ethnic Armenians set fire to their homes rather than hand them to Azerbaijan

Some residents in Nagorno-Karabakh have set fire to their own homes rather than hand them over to Azerbaijan under a ceasefire deal with Armenia.View on euronews

Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenian protests urge 'traitor' PM to quit

 Demonstrators are calling for Nikol Pashinyan to quit after he signed a peace deal with Azerbaijan.
Nagorno: Russian peacekeepers deploy in the night [Video]

Nagorno: Russian peacekeepers deploy in the night

The Russian Defense Ministry released a video on showing military vehicles carrying peacekeeping force driving towards the Nagorno-Karabakh region, after another ceasefire deal was reached between Armenia and Azerbaijan earlier this week.

How the Armenian Genocide’s Legacy Explains a Conflict on Pause

 For Armenians around the world, the recent one-sided peace deal to end the conflict involving the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh must be seen through the..
Nagorno-Karabakh: One family's tragedy

 Cousins Mehdi and Melek kept their relationship secret – then war brought it to an sudden end.
Nagorno-Karabakh: The families burning down their own homes

 Fleeing ethnic Armenians are destroying their own homes so no Azerbaijanis can move in.
Nagorno-Karabakh: Ethnic Armenians set fire to their homes rather than hand them to Azerbaijan

 Some residents in Nagorno-Karabakh have set fire to their own homes rather than hand them over to Azerbaijan under a ceasefire deal with Armenia.
Armenians torch their own homes outside Nagorno-Karabakh

 Armenians have been setting their homes on fire as they flee the district of Kalbajar. Azerbaijan is set to take control of the area as of November 15 under the...
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict creates a new generation of displaced Armenians

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict creates a new generation of displaced Armenians “It’s true, isn’t it. They’ve taken Hadrut.” Five weeks into the current war in Nagorno-Karabakh, Irina Safaryan, 28, knew that Azerbaijani forces had...
