Zazie Beetz Boards Brad Pitt’s ‘Bullet Train’ at Sony Friday, 13 November 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Zazie Beetz (“Atlanta,” “Deadpool 2”) has joined the cast of David Leitch’s “Bullet Train” at Sony, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.



Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry and Andrew Koji also star in the film that was written by Zak Olkewicz. It is based on the Japanese novel “Maria Beetle” by Kotaro Isaka.



Leitch and Kelly McCormick (“Atomic Blonde”) will produce the film through their company 87North, alongside Antoine Fuqua and Kat Samick. Brittany Morrissey is overseeing the project for Sony Pictures. Ryosuke Saegusa and Yuma Terada of CTB Inc., who represent Isaka and the IP, are the executive producers on the project.



*Also Read:* Regina King, Delroy Lindo, Lakeith Stanfield and Zazie Beetz Join 'The Harder They Fall'



Although plot details are being kept under wraps, the project is described as a contained thriller in the vein of “Speed” and “Non-Stop” and centers on a group of assassins.



Beetz’s most recent credits include “Joker,” “Wounds,” “Seberg” and “Nine Days.” She will next be seen in the TV series “Invincible” as well as the movie “The Harder They Fall” opposite Samuel L. Jackson, which is currently filming.



She is represented by CAA, Management 360 and Shelter PR.



Deadline first reported the news.



