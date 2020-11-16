Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Spectators watch 2nd crewed SpaceX launch

USATODAY.com Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Spectators at Space View Park in Titusville cheered as Falcon rocket thundered into the night from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Sunday. (Nov. 16)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

SpaceX SpaceX American private aerospace company

SpaceX launches crew to International Space Station [Video]

SpaceX launches crew to International Space Station

SpaceX has launched four astronauts to the International Space Station on thefirst fully fledged taxi flight for Nasa by a private company. The Falconrocket thundered into the night from Kennedy Space Centre carrying the secondcrew to be launched by SpaceX. The Dragon capsule on top – named Resilience byits crew in light of this year’s many challenges, most notably Covid-19 – isdue to reach the space station early on Tuesday UK time and remain there untilspring.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:04Published

CBS Weekend News, November 15, 2020

 SpaceX sends first team of astronauts to space; National Museum of the United States Army opens in Virginia
CBS News

SpaceX launches four astronauts to ISS

 Four astronauts blasted off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Sunday night, riding atop a SpaceX Falcon rocket. They should reach the International..
USATODAY.com

First 'space cab' off the rank: SpaceX makes history with first taxi flight to International Space Station

 SpaceX has launched four astronauts to the International Space Station on the first full-fledged taxi flight for Nasa by a private company.The Falcon rocket..
New Zealand Herald

Titusville, Florida Titusville, Florida City in Florida


NASA NASA Independent space agency of the United States federal government


Florida Florida State of the United States of America

U.S. COVID-19 cases surge past 11 million [Video]

U.S. COVID-19 cases surge past 11 million

The number of coronavirus cases in the United States crossed the 11-million mark on Sunday in yet another grim milestone, according to a Reuters tally. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:34Published

SpaceX successfully launches second crew to space on first operational mission

 SpaceX’s Crew-1 mission launches on November 15, 2020 | SpaceX

SpaceX successfully launched its second crew of astronauts to orbit this evening..
The Verge

Trump's first wife's bold claim: 'I would straighten up the White House'

 She spends her winters in Florida, and spring and autumn at one of the best addresses in the world, between Fifth and Madison Avenues in New York City.Every..
New Zealand Herald

Related videos from verified sources

Elon Musk’s SpaceX Sending Four Astronauts To Space Aboard Dragon Capsule [Video]

Elon Musk’s SpaceX Sending Four Astronauts To Space Aboard Dragon Capsule

Following a one day delay because of high wind and weather conditions, Hawthorne-based SpaceX succeeded at its mission to launch the crew aboard the Dragon capsule into space on Sunday evening. Sara..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:37Published
NASA & SpaceX To Launch Joint Mission To Space Station [Video]

NASA & SpaceX To Launch Joint Mission To Space Station

Liftoff is scheduled for 7:27 p.m. Sunday.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:32Published
SpaceX To Attempt To Launch Crew Aboard Dragon Capsule Into Space [Video]

SpaceX To Attempt To Launch Crew Aboard Dragon Capsule Into Space

Following a one day delay because of high wind and weather conditions, SpaceX will attempt to launch the crew aboard the Dragon capsule into space on Sunday. Amy Johnson reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:20Published