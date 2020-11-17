Global  
 

Category 5 Hurricane Iota makes landfall in Nicaragua

CBS News Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
The 30th named storm of the 2020 hurricane season has made landfall in Nicaragua in nearly the same region that Hurricane Eta hit earlier this month. Hurricane Iota is expected to devastate the area with 160 mph winds and a life-threatening storm surge. CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano with the latest.
News video: Iota strengthens to Category 5, heads to Nicaragua

Iota strengthens to Category 5, heads to Nicaragua 01:21

 Iota exploded into a catastrophic Category 5 hurricane on Monday and was due to collide with northeastern Nicaragua overnight. Colette Luke has the latest.

Hurricane Iota threatens 'catastrophic winds'

 The storm has strengthened to category five and is forecast to hit Nicaragua and Honduras on Monday.
Tropical Storm Iota, in the Caribbean Sea, is 30th named storm of season

 Forecasters say Iota could bring dangerous wind, storm surge and as much as 30 inches of rainfall to Nicaragua and Honduras.
Storm Iota: Preparations under way in Honduras and Nicaragua

 Evacuations of coastal areas of Honduras are under way as a second hurricane in as many weeks is forecast to hit Central America. Forecasters say Tropical Storm..
Hurricane Iota now a Category 5 storm near Central America

 Hurricane Iota rapidly strengthened Monday local time into a Category 5 storm that is likely to bring catastrophic damage to the same part of Central America..
Hurricane Iota upgraded to Category 5 storm as it nears Central America

 A fast-strengthening Hurricane Iota intensified into an extremely dangerous Category 5 storm as it swept over the western Caribbean. The storm was approaching..
Hurricane Iota powers up in new threat to Central America

 A fast-strengthening Hurricane Iota is sweeping over the western Caribbean and has become a very dangerous Category 4 storm early Monday as it heads for the same..
