Category 5 Hurricane Iota makes landfall in Nicaragua
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
The 30th named storm of the 2020 hurricane season has made landfall in Nicaragua in nearly the same region that Hurricane Eta hit earlier this month. Hurricane Iota is expected to devastate the area with 160 mph winds and a life-threatening storm surge. CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano with the latest.
Nicaragua Country in Central America
Hurricane Iota threatens 'catastrophic winds'The storm has strengthened to category five and is forecast to hit Nicaragua and Honduras on Monday.
BBC News
Tropical Storm Iota, in the Caribbean Sea, is 30th named storm of seasonForecasters say Iota could bring dangerous wind, storm surge and as much as 30 inches of rainfall to Nicaragua and Honduras.
CBS News
Storm Iota: Preparations under way in Honduras and NicaraguaEvacuations of coastal areas of Honduras are under way as a second hurricane in as many weeks is forecast to hit Central America. Forecasters say Tropical Storm..
WorldNews
Hurricane Eta Category 4 Atlantic hurricane in 2020
Hurricane Iota now a Category 5 storm near Central AmericaHurricane Iota rapidly strengthened Monday local time into a Category 5 storm that is likely to bring catastrophic damage to the same part of Central America..
New Zealand Herald
Hurricane Iota upgraded to Category 5 storm as it nears Central AmericaA fast-strengthening Hurricane Iota intensified into an extremely dangerous Category 5 storm as it swept over the western Caribbean. The storm was approaching..
CBS News
Hurricane Iota powers up in new threat to Central AmericaA fast-strengthening Hurricane Iota is sweeping over the western Caribbean and has become a very dangerous Category 4 storm early Monday as it heads for the same..
New Zealand Herald
