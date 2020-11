Category 5 Hurricane Iota makes landfall in Nicaragua

Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

The 30th named storm of the 2020 hurricane season has made landfall in Nicaragua in nearly the same region that Hurricane Eta hit earlier this month. Hurricane Iota is expected to devastate the area with 160 mph winds and a life-threatening storm surge. CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano with the latest.