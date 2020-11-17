Global  
 

'Dueling dinosaurs' fossils donated to NC museum

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
The fossil skeletons of two dinosaurs intertwined in what looks like a final death match have been donated to a North Carolina museum. The Tyrannosaurus rex and Triceratops horridus known as the dueling dinosaurs were buried together 67 million years ago. (Nov. 17)
 
