'Dueling dinosaurs' fossils donated to NC museum
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
The fossil skeletons of two dinosaurs intertwined in what looks like a final death match have been donated to a North Carolina museum. The Tyrannosaurus rex and Triceratops horridus known as the dueling dinosaurs were buried together 67 million years ago. (Nov. 17)
Tyrannosaurus Large predatory Cretaceous dinosaur
'Stan' the T. Rex sells for $27.5 million
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:07Published
Triceratops Genus of ceratopsid dinosaur from the late Cretaceous period
