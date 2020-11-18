Global  
 

Michigan AG says delaying certification could disenfranchise her state

CBS News Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Dana Nessel joined CBSN to discuss the Trump campaign and Republican lawsuits that seek to delay the certification of Michigan's election results.
 An effort to stop the certification of Detroit-area votes from the Nov. 3 election was rejected Monday by the Michigan appeals court.

