Huge spruce chosen to take pride of place in Parliament Square at Christmas



Forestry workers hope felling a spectacular tree that will stand in ParliamentSquare will give people hope for Christmas this year. The 30-year-old 43ftspruce was spotted five years ago growing in.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:05 Published 19 hours ago

The 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Is in NYC! See the 75-Foot Spruce



"We are extremely proud of our beautiful tree," said Daddy Al's General Store in Oneonta, New York, which donated the tree Credit: People Duration: 01:05 Published 2 days ago