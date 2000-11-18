Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

On This Day: 18 November 2000

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
In 2000, Catherine Zeta-Jones married Michael Douglas in New York. (Nov. 18)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: 206 fire calls received in Delhi on Diwali

206 fire calls received in Delhi on Diwali 01:15

 A day after Diwali celebration, Director of Delhi fire services, Atul Garg on November 15 informed that this year the number of calls was less as compared to the last year, 206 fire calls were received on Nov 14. He said, "We received 206 fire calls yesterday of them 129 were received in peak hour....

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Catherine Zeta-Jones Catherine Zeta-Jones Welsh actress


New York City New York City Most populous city in the United States

NYC Realtors Optimistic About Trump Tower If President Moves to Florida

 Donald Trump's possible exit from NYC and his famous Trump Tower could be the exact thing that helps rebound prices in the building ... so say the people trying..
TMZ.com

World Shares Slip As U.S. Retail Sales Dampen Vaccine Euphoria

 Read full article News1818 November 2020, 6:18 am·4-min read TOKYO/NEW YORK: Global shares stepped back on Wednesday as soft U.S. retail sales fuelled worries..
WorldNews

Today in History for November 18th

 Highlights of this day in history: Cult leader Jim Jones and hundreds of followers die in mass murder-suicide in South America; Massachusetts high court rules..
USATODAY.com

The UK moves up deadline to ban the sale of combustion-engine vehicles

 United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at the United Nations (UN) Climate Action Summit on September 23, 2019 in New York City.  | Photo by Spencer..
The Verge

Michael Douglas Michael Douglas American actor and producer


Related videos from verified sources

Chhath Puja: Devotees getting Ganga water at doorstep for performing rituals in Patna [Video]

Chhath Puja: Devotees getting Ganga water at doorstep for performing rituals in Patna

The four-day long festival, Chhath Puja has started from November 18 amid COVID-19 scare. Patna administration has taken many steps to prevent the spread of the dreadful virus. Patna administration is..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:06Published
Covid-19: 200 guests limit revised, now only 50 people allowed at weddings in Delhi|Oneindia News [Video]

Covid-19: 200 guests limit revised, now only 50 people allowed at weddings in Delhi|Oneindia News

As the Coronavirus rages on in the Capital, No more than 50 people will be allowed at weddings in Delhi as the state government revised the 200-limit amid surge in coronavirus cases. During a press..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:21Published
Hundreds march through Prague protesting against government's COVID response [Video]

Hundreds march through Prague protesting against government's COVID response

Hundreds marched through the streets of Prague, Czech Republic on November 17 protesting against government's COVID response.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 06:05Published