Pentagon Narrows List for Space Command Headquarters to Six Locations

Newsmax Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Six locations are in the running to be the permanent headquarters for the U.S. Space Command, Stars and Stripes reported Thursday. The Air Force named the finalists as Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico, Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska, Patrick Air Force Base in...
 Colorado Springs is among the finalists to be the permanent location of the U.S. Space Command headquarters, officials announced Thursday. Katie Johnston reports.

