President-elect Biden inherits tense U.S.-China relationship

CBS News Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden is entering office at a time when relations between China and the U.S. are strained. The Wall Street Journal's China bureau chief, Jonathan Cheng, joined CBSN AM to talk about how Mr. Biden is expected to address that relationship.
11/20: CBSN AM

 Pfizer seeks emergency use authorization; President-elect Joe Biden turns 78 years old
CBS News

Catholic leaders likely to take oppositional stance against Biden's views on abortion

 Biden has "given us reason to believe that he will support policies that attack some fundamental values we hold dear as Catholics," said Archbishop José..
USATODAY.com

What is Biden looking for in potential Cabinet members?

 With about two months to go until Inauguration Day, speculation is brewing about who President-elect Joe Biden may select for key roles in his Cabinet. CBS News..
CBS News

Madeleine Albright, Michael Chertoff on importance of peaceful transfer of power

 A bipartisan group has formed the National Council on Election Integrity to advocate for a peaceful transfer of power to a Biden administration. Two of the..
CBS News

RadioShack will live forever as a zombie brand

 Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images

RadioShack’s shambling remains were given another jolt of life today when they were..
The Verge

Lime unveils next-gen scooter as it continues to inch toward profitability

 Lime unveiled its fourth-generation electric scooter with a swappable battery and enhanced safety features. The company also announced it was “cash flow..
The Verge

Verizon goes 180 on HuffPost, sells it to BuzzFeed

 Photo by Bodo Marks / picture alliance via Getty Images

BuzzFeed and HuffPost, formerly separate, are now one, as first reported by The Wall Street..
The Verge

Social app Parler reportedly receives funding from the conservative Mercer family

 Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

Social media app Parler receives financial backing from conservative hedge-fund investor Robert Mercer..
The Verge

