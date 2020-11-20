Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sanders, Warren under scrutiny as Biden weighs Cabinet picks

Denver Post Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, leaders of the Democratic Party's left wing, are at risk of being excluded from the senior ranks of President-elect Joe Biden's administration as the incoming president balances the demands of his party's progressive base against the political realities of a narrowly divided Senate.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like