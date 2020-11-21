Global  
 

Donald Trump Jr. Tests Positive For COVID-19

CBS 2 Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
President Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. has tested positive for COVID-19, two Trump family associates confirmed to CBS News.
 Donald Trump Jr. has tested positive for COVID-19. According to Business Insider, the president's eldest son, tested positive for the virus earlier this week. A spokesman for Trump Jr. told reporters that the president's son is not having any symptoms of the virus. Trump Jr. has reportedly been...

