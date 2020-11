You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Blue Springs police investigate fatal shooting at McDonald's restaurant



Blue Springs police investigate fatal shooting at McDonald's restaurant Credit: KMBC Duration: 00:34 Published 2 weeks ago Ballabhgarh murder: Cremation of 21-year-old student held in Haryana



Body of 21-year-old student, who was shot dead in Haryana's Ballabhgarh brought to her residence from hospital. The family members then took the body to crematorium for the cremation. Earlier in the.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:29 Published on October 27, 2020 Shooting At Dallas Club Leaves 3 Dead



A shooting at a club on northwest Dallas early Sunday left three people dead, police said. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:13 Published on October 26, 2020