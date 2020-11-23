Global  
 

AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine up to 90% effective, late stage trials show

CBS News Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Another potential coronavirus vaccine is showing promising results. Charlie D'Agata reports from Oxford University in England on the AstraZeneca vaccine trial.
News video: Oxford Covid vaccine upto 90% effective, what are the advantages to this vaccine|Oneindia News

 As the race for a vaccine to put an end to the Coronavirus rages on, the latest drug maker to unveil positive interim data is Astrazeneca, which said on Monday its vaccine for the novel coronavirus could be around 90% effective without any serious side effects,in a scientific race to curb a global...

Questions over AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine data [Video]

Questions over AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine data

British drugmaker AstraZeneca is working with regulators to investigate a lower dosage of its vaccine that performed better than a full dosage, a spokesman for the company said on Thursday, after its chief executive was quoted as saying an additional global trial was likely. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

AstraZeneca Admits COVID Breakthrough Came From Mistake [Video]

AstraZeneca Admits COVID Breakthrough Came From Mistake

AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford are facing criticism over their COVID-19 vaccine trial results. According to Business Insider the criticism comes after AstraZeneca admitted to a mistake in the vaccine dosage. During the vaccine trial, some patients got two full doses of the vaccine. Others had a half-dose in their first shot, followed by a full dose. On Wednesday, an AstraZeneca executive described the "mistake" as "serendipity.

Dosing Mix-up Raises Questions About New COVID Vaccine [Video]

Dosing Mix-up Raises Questions About New COVID Vaccine

A manufacturing error is raising concerns about a promising COVID-19 vaccine being developed. The vaccine was developed by pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford. Less than a week after we learned about it, the developers have admitted to a manufacturing error. The error resulted from two different doses during the recently concluded phase III trial. AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford described the vaccine as being 70% effective.

PM to visit vaccine centres in 3 cities

 While in Hyderabad, the PM will visit vaccine maker Bharat Biotech’s facilities, where work on the development of India’s first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine,..
Expert sees "nothing sinister" amid questions over vaccine's data

 AstraZeneca and Oxford University acknowledged a manufacturing error that raised questions about preliminary results of their experimental COVID-19 vaccine.
AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine safe, Indian trials progressing smoothly: Serum Institute

 Vaccine major Serum Institute of India on Thursday said the Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University is safe and effective, and the Indian..
IndiaTimes

Covid-19: PM Modi to visit Serum Institute of India in Pune on Nov 28

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday visit the Pune-based Serum Institute of India, which has partnered with global pharma giant AstraZeneca and the..
IndiaTimes

Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine trial shows up to 90% effectiveness

 The coronavirus vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford is up to 90% effective in preventing the disease, with clinical trials also..
CBS News

ER doctor discusses AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine and a new antibody treatment

 With one week left in November, the U.S. has already seen its highest monthly coronavirus case total. This comes as AstraZeneca announced that trials show its..
CBS News

Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine showing effectiveness in older adults

 Progress is quickly being made in the race for a coronavirus vaccine. AstraZeneca says the vaccine it is developing at Oxford University in London is highly..
CBS News

Phase 2 results of Oxford, AstraZeneca vaccine trial show promising results

 Scientists in England say the latest results of the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine show it's safe and provokes an immune response. It joins a growing list of vaccine..
CBS News

How the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID Vaccine Works [Video]

How the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID Vaccine Works

LONDON — The University of Oxford and AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine was 90 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 In studies of more than 22,000 people in the UK and Brazil, AstraZeneca said in..

Covid update: Virus on banknotes; 4th vaccine claims 90% efficacy; PM on cost [Video]

Covid update: Virus on banknotes; 4th vaccine claims 90% efficacy; PM on cost

From a study on whether currency notes can be potent carriers of the virus, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with chief ministers to discuss a vaccine distribution plan - here are the top news..

Coronavirus: Oxford University candidate vaccine is 70% effective [Video]

Coronavirus: Oxford University candidate vaccine is 70% effective

The vaccine was 90% effective if administered at a half dose and then at a full dose and 62% effective if administered in two full doses.

COVID-19: AstraZeneca admits manufacturing error in vaccine, results of trials affected

 AstraZeneca and Oxford University on Wednesday admitted a manufacturing error while developing coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine.
Oxford University’s COVID-19 vaccine shows high efficacy, and is cheaper to make and easier to store

 Oxford University’s COVID-19 vaccine, being developed in partnership with drugmaker AstraZeneca, has shown to be 70.4% effective in preliminary results from...
Scientists are puzzling over one crucial number as they evaluate the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine

 Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine requires two shots. Early results suggest it's more effective if you receive a half dose for the first shot.
