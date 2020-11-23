AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine up to 90% effective, late stage trials show

AstraZeneca Admits COVID Breakthrough Came From Mistake



AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford are facing criticism over their COVID-19 vaccine trial results. According to Business Insider the criticism comes after AstraZeneca admitted to a mistake in the vaccine dosage. During the vaccine trial, some patients got two full doses of the vaccine. Others had a half-dose in their first shot, followed by a full dose. On Wednesday, an AstraZeneca executive described the "mistake" as "serendipity.

