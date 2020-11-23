ER doctor discusses AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine and a new antibody treatment

Van-Tam: Oxford vaccine easier to use and deploy



Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam has said the Oxford University and AstraZeneca vaccine is easier to use and easier to deploy over other vaccines due to the temperature it can be held at.

