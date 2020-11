ER doctor discusses AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine and a new antibody treatment

Monday, 23 November 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

With one week left in November, the U.S. has already seen its highest monthly coronavirus case total. This comes as AstraZeneca announced that trials show its vaccine is up to 90% effective. CBS News' Charlie D'Agata reports on the findings, and Dr. Ron Elfenbein, medical director and owner of FirstCall Medical Center, joined CBSN to break down what we know so far about the vaccine options. He also explains why a new antibody drug approved by the FDA may be limited in the scope of who it can help.