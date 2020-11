You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources One Of Trump's Many Former Chiefs Of Staff Says Trump Is Harming National Security



John Kelly, former chief of staff to President Donald Trump has accused Trump of hurting national security in his refusal to concede to President-elect Joe Biden. The Office of the Director of National.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:39 Published 1 week ago Feds Say Russia And Iran Have Interfered With The Presidential Election



Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said Wednesday both Iran and Russia have obtained US voter registration information in an effort to interfere in the election, including Iran posing as.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:59 Published on October 22, 2020 U.S. says Russia, Iran tried interfering in 2020 election



U.S. Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said on Wednesday that Russia and Iran have both taken actions to try to interfere with the 2020 presidential election. Gloria Tso reports. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:22 Published on October 22, 2020