Mysterious monolith found in Utah desert

CBS News Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
A team of public safety officers discovered a metal monolith in a remote part of Utah and said they have no idea who put it there.
Mysterious monolith discovered in Utah desert

 State officials said it's illegal to install art structures without authorization on federally managed lands, "no matter what planet you're from."
CBS News

A Weird Monolith Is Found in the Utah Desert

 A team surveying bighorn sheep for Utah’s wildlife agency found the strange object, 10 to 12 feet tall, embedded in the ground in a remote part of Red Rock..
NYTimes.com

Unexplained metal monolith discovered in remote area of Utah's Red Rock Country

 An unexplained monolith was discovered in Utah's Red Rock Country, the Utah Department of Public Safety announced Monday.
USATODAY.com

Giant Monolith Discovered in Utah Desert, Big '2001' Vibes

 Cue up Richard Strauss' 'Also Sprach' and the enchanting wailing sirens, because it sure looks like Stanley Kubrick's classic SciFi flick is coming to life .....
TMZ.com

Mystery monolith found in Utah desert sparks theories

