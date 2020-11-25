Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena arrested in Mexico
Prosecutors confirm that Arozarena was detained "for problems relating to his ex-partner," amid reports of a custody dispute.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Randy Arozarena Cuban baseball player
MLB's Randy Arozarena Under Investigation Over Alleged Violent Incident In MexicoTampa Bay Rays outfielder, Randy Arozarena, is the subject of an MLB investigation stemming from an alleged violent incident in Mexico involving the mother of..
TMZ.com
Randy Arozarena powers Rays past Yankees for ALDS lead
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 00:22Published
Rays hit 4 homers, Glasnow fans 10 in Game 2 win against Yankees
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 00:23Published
Tampa Bay Rays Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in St. Petersburg, Florida, United States
Rays' Kevin Cash named AL Manager of the Year
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 00:22Published
Tampa Bay Rays look to rally back in Game 2
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:44Published
Los Angeles Dodgers Win First World Series Title Since 1988
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:18Published
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources