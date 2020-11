You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Nov. 20 Denver COVID update: Mayor urges people not to gather for Thanksgiving



An an update on coronavirus in Denver on Friday, Nov. 20, Mayor Michael Hancock pleaded with Denverites: "Please stay home. Please only go out for essential services. Stay home, maybe put out holiday.. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 20:16 Published 18 minutes ago ‘We Need Everyone To Stay Home’: Denver Mayor Michael Hancock Warns We’re Entering Hardest Phase



Denver Mayor Michael Hancock pleaded with residents to stay home during the coming weeks, saying we are “about to enter hardest phase.” Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:50 Published 5 days ago Mornings with the Mayor: Hancock on Coronavirus Response, Homelessness, and Presidential Election



Denver Mayor Michael Hancock joins Denver7's streaming newscast for his bi-weekly interview discussing the major topics impacting his city. This week's docket: Coronavirus response, Homelessness.. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 04:56 Published 2 weeks ago