Rocky, the tiny Rockefeller Center Christmas tree owl, released back into the wild
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Rockefeller, the tiny, beloved owl that was rescued from the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree last week, has been set free. She was released into the wild in upstate New York after a week of rehabilitation.
