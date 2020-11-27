Global  
 

Pope Francis to appoint Wilton Gregory as first African American cardinal

CBS News Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Washington, D.C. Archbishop Wilton Gregory will recieve his "red cap" from Pope Francis on Saturday, making him the first African American cardinal appointed. Chris Livesay reports.
 Wilton Gregory, the archbishop of Washington, DC who this week will become the first African American cardinal, said on Tuesday (November 24) that he want to find common ground with the incoming U.S. administration despite disagreements on some issues.

Pope names first African-American as new cardinal [Video]

Pope names first African-American as new cardinal

Pope Francis named 13 new Roman Catholic cardinals on Sunday (October 25) including Archbishop Wilton Gregory of Washington D.C., who will become the first African-American to hold the rank. Ciara Lee reports

