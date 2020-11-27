Pope Francis to appoint Wilton Gregory as first African American cardinal
Washington, D.C. Archbishop Wilton Gregory will recieve his "red cap" from Pope Francis on Saturday, making him the first African American cardinal appointed. Chris Livesay reports.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Wilton Daniel Gregory American prelate
Pope names first African-American as new cardinal
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:48Published
Pope Francis 266th pope of the Catholic Church
WorldView: China responds to Pope Francis, France moves toward reopening, and more global headlinesChina criticizes Pope Francis for his remarks on the country's treatment of the Uighur minority group. Continuous fighting in Ethiopia destabilizes the region...
CBS News
Pope Francis meets with NBA players
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:02Published
Pope Francis meets with NBA players at the VaticanAfter Pope Francis met with NBA players to discuss their social justice efforts, they handed him an Orlando Magic jersey and a golden basketball.
CBS News
Pope Francis Meeting With 5 NBA Players at Vatican to Discuss Social JusticePope Francis has invited 5 NBA players to his home court -- The Vatican -- for a 1-hour meeting Monday about social justice issues. The 5-player delegation..
TMZ.com
African Americans Racial or ethnic group in the United States with African ancestry
Kamala Not a Shoo-In for 2024 with Black America, Tamika Mallory SaysYou'd think Kamala Harris would have widespread support among African-Americans if she runs for President in 2024 -- but that's no guarantee ... so says Tamika..
TMZ.com
Concern over long-term impact of Trump-led election challenges on Black votersVoting rights activists say they're concerned about possible long-term impacts of President Trump's efforts to challenge vote counts in predominantly Black..
CBS News
Former NYC Mayor David Dinkins dies at 93
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:40Published
Washington, D.C. Capital district of the United States of America
First Black Cardinal hopes to begin on "positive" note with BidenGregory called it "baffling" and "reprehensible" when President Trump visited the St John Paul II National Shrine in Washington, a day after protesters were..
CBS News
Restaurant owner receives help after offering free meals to the homelessThe owner of a Pakistani restaurant in Washington, D.C., is receiving some much-needed help after he provided it to those without anything to eat. Nikole Killion..
CBS News
Restaurant owner gets help after giving free meals to the homelessPeople from all over the world have reached out to help the owner of a Washington, D.C., restaurant that is known for providing free meals to the homeless.
CBS News
'We want justice': Indian-Americans protest against Pakistan on 26/11 anniversary
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:25Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources