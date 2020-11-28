From 2010: Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh
Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Tony Hsieh, the retired head of Las Vegas-based Zappos.com, died Friday, November 27. In this profile that originally aired on "Sunday Morning" June 6, 2010, correspondent Erin Moriarty talked with the then-36-year-old CEO whose online shoe retailer was thriving, thanks in part to a unique company culture and its revolutionary customer service. Hsieh also discussed a business philosophy he wrote about in his book, "Delivering Happiness: A Path to Profits, Passion, and Purpose."
