Pfizer's Vaccine Plan Not Going Exactly As Planned



The Wall Street Journal reported Pfizer cut the number of vaccines it planned to ship in 2020. According to Business Insider, this is due to supply chain delays. Sources say Pfizer sourced materials.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39 Published 7 hours ago

Elderly, frontline workers should be vaccinated first: AIIMS Director



Director of AIIMS (Delhi) Dr Randeep Guleria on December 03 said that whenever a COVID-19 vaccine is available should be first given to elderly and frontline workers. "There is lot of work going on at.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:06 Published 22 hours ago