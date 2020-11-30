Global  
 

Suicide claimed more Japanese lives in October than 10 months of COVID

CBS News Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Japan had turned the tide on suicides until the pandemic reality sunk in, now it could prove a worrying harbinger of a mental health crisis festering elsewhere.
