New York Road Runners CEO To Step Down Amid Workplace Racism Allegations

Gothamist Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
New York Road Runners CEO To Step Down Amid Workplace Racism AllegationsMichael Capiraso, left, posing with tennis star James Blake and NYC Marathon race director Peter Ciaccia in 2015

The chief executive of the New York Road Runners, the nonprofit behind the NYC Marathon, will step down following allegations that he fostered a toxic and racist work culture at the running club. [ more › ]
