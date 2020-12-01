Global  
 

CDC holding emergency meeting over who should get coronavirus vaccine first

CBS News Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to meet today to recommend who will be first in line to get the coronavirus vaccine. This comes as hospitalizations in the U.S. continue to skyrocket, surpassing 96,000. CBS News' Debra Alfarone joined "CBSN AM" with more.
